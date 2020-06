The New York Stock Exchange observed a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to express "support for equality, justice and human rights" in the wake of widespread protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis police.

NYSE holds moment of silence for Floyd and others

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck for that length of time.

The moment of silence at the NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc, began at noon, to coincide with the beginning of Floyd's funeral.