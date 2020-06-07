Police Sergeant brings protesters and officers together with moving speech

It was a powerful message he had no plans on delivering.

Ocean City Police Sergeant Tyrone Rolls was patrolling a peaceful protest earlier this week when all eyes and ears turned his way.

His impassioned speech reached hundreds in the crowd and thousands online."I get it out of uniform.

I get it because I'm not recognized when I'm out of uniform," he said on Tuesday, June 2nd.

"It's a lack of education.

Our education system is failing us.

We don't teach the real American history or where it comes from.”Rolls is a decorated man, both in and out of uniform.

He has received several community service awards and recognitions from The Knights of Columbus, Macedonia United Methodist Church, and a recognition f...