Police Sergeant brings protesters and officers together with moving speech

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:39s - Published
It was a powerful message he had no plans on delivering.

Ocean City Police Sergeant Tyrone Rolls was patrolling a peaceful protest earlier this week when all eyes and ears turned his way.

His impassioned speech reached hundreds in the crowd and thousands online."I get it out of uniform.

I get it because I'm not recognized when I'm out of uniform," he said on Tuesday, June 2nd.

"It's a lack of education.

Our education system is failing us.

We don't teach the real American history or where it comes from.”Rolls is a decorated man, both in and out of uniform.

He has received several community service awards and recognitions from The Knights of Columbus, Macedonia United Methodist Church, and a recognition f...

