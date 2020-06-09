'Big Floyd' Remembered In Houston As Force For Change Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:48s - Published 3 hours ago 'Big Floyd' Remembered In Houston As Force For Change George Floyd was lovingly remembered Tuesday as “Big Floyd” — a father and brother, athlete and mentor, and now a force for change — at a funeral for the black man whose death has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice. 0

