'Big Floyd' Remembered In Houston As Force For Change
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:48s - Published
'Big Floyd' Remembered In Houston As Force For Change
George Floyd was lovingly remembered Tuesday as “Big Floyd” — a father and brother, athlete and mentor, and now a force for change — at a funeral for the black man whose death has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice.
George Floyd, the African-American man whose death in police custody roused worldwide protests against racism, was extolled on Tuesday as a "gentle giant" and a symbol of the oppressed's struggle for..