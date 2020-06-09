Global  

'Big Floyd' Remembered In Houston As Force For Change

'Big Floyd' Remembered In Houston As Force For Change

'Big Floyd' Remembered In Houston As Force For Change

George Floyd was lovingly remembered Tuesday as “Big Floyd” — a father and brother, athlete and mentor, and now a force for change — at a funeral for the black man whose death has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice.

