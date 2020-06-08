BTS Sings 'Baby Shark' in Unseen Clip, Music Community Mourns Two Music Legends & More | Billboard News

Global  

The music community mourns the death of two music legends, the Black Lives Matter movement gets a large donation from Fall Out Boy and BTS sings "Baby Shark" on 'Carpool Karaoke.'

