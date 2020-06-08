BTS Sings 'Baby Shark' in Unseen Clip, Music Community Mourns Two Music Legends & More | Billboard News

BTS Sings 'Baby Shark' in Unseen Clip, Fall Out Boy Donates to Black Lives Matter & More | Billboard News



The music community mourns the death of two music legends, the Black Lives Matter movement gets a large donation from Fall Out Boy and BTS sings "Baby Shark" on 'Carpool Karaoke.' Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:24 Published 2 hours ago

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Top Hot 100 With 'Rockstar,' Lady Gaga Scores Sixth No. 1 Album & More | Billboard News



DaBaby and Lady Gaga dominate the Billboard charts, Beyoncé salutes the class of 2020 and the BTS ARMY matches a major Black Lives Matter donation. Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:32 Published 1 day ago