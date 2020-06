Philadelphia Weather: Humidity On The Rise

WHEN POLICE WENT TO CHECK ITOUT THE BEAR WAS GONE.IF YOU SEE THE BEAR YOU SHOULDCALL 911.WE ARE TRACKING SOME I WASGOING SAY BEAR REBUT IWON'T -- HEAVY RAIN MOVING ATAREA.I LOVE A PUN.YOU GOT TO GO WITH THE VERYHEAVY RAIN.VERY HEAVY RAIN.HE TOOK OFF.HE'S LIKE IT'S TOO HOT.I GOT A FULL COAT OF FUR.I GOT TO GET OUT OF HERE.JUST STEPPED OUTSIDE FOR AMOMENT AND IT'S FEELINGSTEAMIER THAN IT DID JUST AFEW HOURS AGO.DEWPOINTS ARE CLIMBING AS MOREHUMID AIR MOVES IN.THAT WILL FEED INTO THEDOWNPOURS THAT ROLL THROUGHESPECIALLY DURING THE DAYTHURSDAY.HERE'S A LOOK OUTSIDE ONCEAGAIN, A BEAUTIFUL EVENING FORBEING OUTSIDE AS LONG AS YOUDON'T MIND THE HEAT.87 DEGREES IN THE CITY RIGHTNOW.88 IN CHESWOLD GEORGE DOWN GEORGETOWNLANCASTER ALLENTOWN.TEMPS ARE IN THE UPPER 70'S ABEAUTIFUL NIGHT DOWN THESHORE.DEWPOINTS ARE CLIMBING.DEWPOINTS BACK TO THE LOW 60'SIN THE CITY, 65-DEGREEDEWPOINT IN READING.THAT IS A MEASURE OF THEMOISTURE CONTENT IN THEATMOSPHERE.DEWPOINTS IN THE MID 60'S,THAT'S STARTING TO TURNSTEAMY.DEWPOINTS IN THE MID 70'STHAT'S INSUFFERABLE AND THAT'SWHERE WE'RE HEADED BYTOMORROW, 2:00 P.M.

A74-DEGREE DEWPOINT.THAT'S LIKE THAT THICK SOUPYMOLASSES TYPE AIR.INSTAND SWEAT FACTORYTOMORROW.GOING TO BE A HOT STEAMYSUMMER LIKE DAY FOR US ANDTHEN WE START TO TAP INTO SOMEOF THESE THUNDERSTORMS.THEY ARE FEW AND FAR BETWEENBUT LOCALLY HEAVY ASSOCIATEDWITH THE MOISTURE FROM WHATWAS TROPICAL STORM CRISTOBALWHICH IS LIFTING THROUGHPORTIONS OF WISCONSIN.FOR US SHOWER ACTIVITY WILL BESPARSE AND MAINLY OFF TO THEWEST.THURSDAY BRINGS A MUCH BETTERCHANCE TO SEE SOME HEAVYSTORMS.TONIGHT'S LOW 70.STICKY OUT THERE.TOMORROW THAT'S PRETTYMISERABLE.91 DEGREES WITH DEWPOINTS INTHE MID 70'S.IT WILL FEEL LIKE 96 OR 97 ATTIMES.A SPOTTY LATE DAYTHUNDERSTORM, THOSE ARE MAINLYGOING TO MISS US TO THE WEST.HERE'S TOMORROW EVENING.AT ABOUT -- TOMORROWAFTERNOON, 1, 2 O'CLOCK YOUCAN SEE A COUPLE OF SHOWERSAND STORMS FIRING UP MAYBE INTHE POCONOS LEHIGH VALLEY ORBERKS COUNTY BUT THOSE MAINLYSTAY AWAY.THURSDAY WE GET MORE CLOUDS,SCATTERED SHOWERS THAT'S NINE5:45 IN THE MORNING.THEN HEAVIER DOWNPOURS ROLLTHROUGH BY MIDAFTERNOONCONTINUING INTO THURSDAYEVENING.IT WILL EVENTUALLY CLEAR OUTON THURSDAY NIGHT.SO, IF YOU'RE PLANNING ONDOING SOME OUTDOOR DINING OVERTHE NEXT COUPLE DAYS, TONIGHTFEELS GOOD, UPPER 80'S.IT'S WARM BUT IT'S PLEASANT.TOMORROW YOU'LL BE MOPPING THESWEAT AT 92 WITH DEWPOINTSEVEN WARMER MAKING IT STICKYAND HOTTER THAN THAT.THURSDAY DOWNPOURS AND THENFRIDAY'S A LOT LIKE TODAY.SATURDAY LOOKS BEAUTIFUL.THEN IT'S A LITTLE COOLERSUNDAY, MONDAY AND TUESDAY