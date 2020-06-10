Alex Tanguay Recalls Colorado Avalanche 2001 Stanley Cup Finals
On this date in 2001, the Colorado Avalanche won their second Stanley Cup Championship beating the New Jersey Devils 3-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Eric Christensen RT @CBSDenver: ‘It Was a Surreal Moment For Sure’: Alex Tanguay Recalls Colorado Avalanche 2001 Stanley Cup Finals https://t.co/MF8RIzyPFR… 6 hours ago
CBSDenver ‘It Was a Surreal Moment For Sure’: Alex Tanguay Recalls Colorado Avalanche 2001 Stanley Cup Finals… https://t.co/pIlHqPj6qb 19 hours ago