AMC to reopen movie theaters globally

AMC Entertainment announced Tuesday it expects to reopen all its theaters globally - with limited capacity and blocked seating - in July.

Gloria Tso reports.

AMC Entertainment announced Tuesday (June 9) it expects to reopen all its theaters globally in July.

That will come just in time for the U.S. and UK release of Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," slated for release on July 17, and Disney's "Mulan" on July 24.

AMC expects to open its theaters with limited capacity and blocked seating, along with other precautionary measures.

The world's largest movie theater operator shut its theaters in mid-March due to the global health crisis.

Last week, it flagged quote "substantial doubts" about its ability to continue operations if it was forced to keep its theaters closed for a longer period.

Like most other out-of-home entertainment businesses, movie theater chains have been hit doubly hard by lockdown measures on top of a broader consumer shift to streaming services.

Also on Tuesday AMC said it was doing a quote "exhaustive analysis" to determine which theaters it should shut permanently for lack of profit.



