After backlash, AMC will require masks

AMC Entertainment said Friday it would require guests to wear face masks at all of its U.S. movie theaters when they reopen in July, a reversal of a policy from a day earlier that prompted a swift backlash.

Script change: an about-face from AMC Entertainment.

The world's largest theater operator said Friday it will require guests to wear face masks when theaters reopen next month.

AMC reversed itself after facing a social media backlash.

Its CEO Adam Aron had said in a magazine interview that the company did not want to get into a "political controversy" by forcing people to wear masks.

Some Twitter users responded by accusing the theater chain of putting politics above people.

Actor Elijah Wood tweeted, "…you should require masks.

Has nothing to do with politics, but rather, public health." Responding to the audience reaction, Aron said Friday "…we did not go far enough on the usage of masks." AMC plans to reopen 450 theaters in the U.S. on July 15 and the remaining 150 theaters on July 31.