AMC faces social media backlash over masks

AMC Entertainment faced a social media backlash after its CEO told Variety magazine that it won't require moviegoers to wear masks because it doesn't want to be "drawn into a political controversy." Fred Katayama reports.

The action should be on the silver screen when AMC Entertainment reopens 450 theaters in the U.S. July 15, but in announcing those plans, AMC found itself in the limelight.

The world's largest theater operator is facing a social media backlash over comments made by its CEO.

Adam Aron told Variety magazine that wearing masks will be optional.

He said the company did not want to be drawn into a "political controversy" by forcing movie goers to wear them inside the theater.

Several Twitter users criticized the move as focusing on politics instead of people.

One tweeted, "How is public health political?

You should be protecting your customers.

Follow the science." Actor Elijah Wood weighed in as well, writing "... you should require masks.

Has nothing to do with politics, but rather, public health." AMC didn't respond to a request for comment but had earlier said it "strongly encourages" guests to wear one.

People living in states where masks are mandatory will have to put them on.

Investors brushed aside the stir, driving AMC shares higher at the market open Friday.

The company plans to reopen its remaining 150 U.S. theaters on July 31.