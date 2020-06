Results slow in NV's first mail-in ballot statewide primary Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:16s - Published 4 hours ago Results slow in NV's first mail-in ballot statewide primary Voters report long wait times to rectify issues as Nevada works through the state's first-ever mail-in ballot primary. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SOME STILL IN LINE AT THISHOUR. GOOD EVENING.I'M TODD QUINONES.AND...I'M TRICIA KEAN! THIS WAS THEFIRST EVER.. LARGELY....MAIL-IN ELECTION..LETS GET OVER TO....13 INVESTIGATES REPORTER...JOE BARTELS.....LIVE AT CLARK COUNTY ELECTIONSDEPARTMENT HEADQUARTERS....NEAR CHEYENNE AND M-L-KBOULEVARD...JOE?THIS BUILDING..HAS BEEN THE HUB..WITH ALL OF THE ELECTION DAY..ACTION...WHEN WE GOT HERE AROUND 8PM...A FULL HOUR AFTER THE POLLSCLOSED..THERE WERE AT LEAST 100PEOPLE.. IN LINE OUTSIDE..TAKE A LOOK INSIDE.CESAR MELENDEZ..CAPTURED THIS VIDEOOF THE LINE..AROUND THE SAME TIME..HE SAID..HE TOOK HIM..ABOUT 3 TO 4 HOURS TO STAND INLINE TO GET A REPLACEMENTBALLOT..WE HEARD SOME PEOPLE WAITED UPTO 5 HOURS..ELECTION OFFICIALS TELLUS..IT'S BEEN BUSY ALL DAY..THERE WERE ONLY 3 LOCATIONS INCLARK COUNTY TO GET AREPLACEMENT BALLOT..IF YOU LOST ONE...OR DIDN'T RECEIVE ONE...ALL REGISTERED VOTERS..WERE SENT..BALLOTS THROUGH THE MAIL..BECAUSE THIS WAS THE FIRSTTIME..EVER..THE STATE WENT TO AN ALL MAILIN BALLOT ELECTION..DUE TO CONCERNS OVER THECORONAVIRUS..ELECTIONS OFFICIALS TELL ME..THE FOLKS THEY'VE SEEN TODAY..IN PERSON..HAVE HAD A NUMBER OF ISSUESTHAT HAVE LED TO LONGER WAITTIMES...SOME LOST THEIR BALLOTS..SOME NEEDED TO REGISTER TO VOTETHE SAME DAY..OTHERS NEEDED TO MAKE UPDATESTO THEIR VOTER INFORMATION..LIKE THEIR ADDRESS..OR SWITCHING POLITICALPARTIES..WHICH TAKES TIME TO PROCESS...YOLANDA SMITH/VOTER CAUGHT ITWAS REALLY FRUSTRATING BECAUSEONCE YOU GOT PAST THIS LINE ITONLY GOT WORSE WHEN YOU GOTINSIDE BUT THEY WERE REALLYVOTE." JOE GLORIA REGISTRAR OFVOTERS CLARK COUNTY COURT ISPENT A LOT OF TIME IN THEPROCESSING ROOMS TODAY AND THEMAJORITY OF PEOPLE WHO ARECOMING IN WE'RE ASKING FORREPLACEMENT BALLOTS ARE THESESITES WERE PRIMARILY SET UP FORTHOSE THAT NEEDED TO REGISTERSAME DAY OR MAKE AN UPDATE TOTHE REGISTRATION OF COURSE WEREPROVIDING A PLACE IN BALANCEBUT THAT WAS THE MAJORITYSHOWING UP."AND TAKE A LIVE LOOK NOW..AT THE RESULTS..THE NEVADA DEMOCRATIC PARTY HASRELEASED A STATEMENT TONIGHT..REGARDINGTHE REALLY LONG WAIT TIMES..THEY SAY THERE NEEDS TO BE MOREPOLLING LOCATIONS...AND HAVE SUED IN THEPAST..TO MAKE SURE PROBLEMS ARE NOTREPEATED IN THE GENERALELECTION IN NOVEMBER.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.GREG CHASE "I WOULD HAVEEXPECTED VEGAS TO BETHE LEADER IN THE GAMING AND







