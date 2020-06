Nevada's primary election is tomorrow Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:09s - Published 8 hours ago Nevada's primary election is tomorrow We are less than 24 hours away from the primary election that will shape Nevada's future. This year, the entire voting process will be different. 13 Action News Reporter Sean Delancey reports. 0

THIS YEAR, THE ENTIRE VOTING PROCESS WILL BE VERY DIFFERENT. 13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEAN DELANCEY IS LIVE AT THE CLARK COUNTY ELECTION DEPARTMENT WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED - - BEFORE YOU CAST YOUR VOTE. SEAN? ROSS - - THE FIRST THING YOU NEED IS RIGHT HERE. YOUR MAIL IN BALLOT. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME IN STATE HISTORY THAT THIS IS THE ONLY WAY YOU WILL BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS - THANKS TO THE CORONAVIRUS. ELECTION OFFICIALS SAY MORE THAN 200 THOUSAND PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY CAST THEIR BALLOT HERE IN CLARK COUNNTY IN THIS PRIMARY ELECTION - - HEADING INTO TOMORROW'S ELECTION DAY. IF YOU WANT TO JOIN THEM - THERE'S A COUPLE OF WAYS TO DO IT. THE FIRST IS TO TO FILL OUT YOUR BALLOT - PUT IT IN THE ENVELOPE THAT CAME WITH IT - - AND POP IT IN THE MAIL BOX. OFFICIALS ACTUALLY PREFER YOU DO IT THAT WAY - - BUT IF YOU WANT TO - - YOU CAN DROP IT OFF AT ONE OF DOZENS OF BALLOT COLLECTION CENTERS AROUND THE VALLEY. IN A TIME OF GREAT TURMOIL IN THIS COUNTRY - - THIS COULD BE A CRITICAL TIME TO VOTE. VOTING ADVOCATE WILL PREGMAN SAYS VOTING IN STATE AND LOCAL ELECTIONS IS VERY IMPORTANT - BECAUSE THAT DECIDES WHO RUNS LEVEL ARE GOING TO MAKE DECISIONS THAT IMPACT YOU EVERY SINGLE DAY. WHOEVER THE PRESIDENT IS IS IMPORTANT, BUT IT'S NOT NECESSARILY GOING TO AFFECT SAY SERVICES THAT ARE AVAILABLE IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD." ALL OF THE COLLECTION CENTERS AROUND THE VALLEY WILL BE OPEN FROM SEVEN IN THE MORNING - - TO SEVEN AT NIGHT. SEVEN IN THE MORNING - - TO SEVEN AT NIGHT. OFFICIALS WILL BE COUNTING BALLOTS AND RELEASING EARLY RESULTS TOMORROW RELEASING EARLY RESULTS TOMORROW EVENING - - BUT DON'T EXPECT AN OFFICIAL RESULT FOR AT LEAST A WEEK. ANY BALLOT THAT IS POSTMARKED ON THE NINTH - - AND RECEIVED BY THE 16TH COUNTS - AND THEY WILL HAVE TO PROCESS THOSE