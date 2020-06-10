Covid: Vikram Chandra on Delhi govt projecting 5.5 lakh cases by July-end
Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia said that Delhi could possibly have 5.5 lakh Covid cases by July end.
Based of those numbers, what would the figure be for the India at the current growth rate?
To find out more, watch this analysis with Vikram Chandra.
