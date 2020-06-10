Global  

Covid: Vikram Chandra on Delhi govt projecting 5.5 lakh cases by July-end
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:27s - Published
Covid: Vikram Chandra on Delhi govt projecting 5.5 lakh cases by July-end

Covid: Vikram Chandra on Delhi govt projecting 5.5 lakh cases by July-end

Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia said that Delhi could possibly have 5.5 lakh Covid cases by July end.

Based of those numbers, what would the figure be for the India at the current growth rate?

To find out more, watch this analysis with Vikram Chandra.

