Puppy and cat best friends say goodbye when pup gets adopted Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:25s - Published 57 minutes ago Puppy and cat best friends say goodbye when pup gets adopted This is the adorable moment a puppy and cat who became best friends said 'goodbye' after the little Staffy was finally adopted by his new family.Cheerio, the cat, and Elvis, the Staffordshire bull terrier, have been best buds since the pup was born in March.Owner Corrinne (corr) Minnard, 56, said the pair were inseparable - cuddling up for snoozes and following each other around the house constantly.She said Cheerio was "definitely the boss", and took the pup under her paws and helped him get to grips with his new house and find his feet.And the pair grew even closer when all of Elvis' eight brothers and sisters were adopted first.But after ten weeks together it was time for Elvis' new owners to take him home - and this adorable video shows them having one last cuddle.Corrinne, a part-time dog breeder and university counsellor, from Palo Cedro, in Shasta County, California, USA, said: "Cheerio and Elvis were loving and playful together."Cheerio would even be quite flirtatious at times, like any cat. Cheerio has been here since she was pretty young, so she's always been used to our dogs."It's so funny because she just wants to be like the dogs, even though she is definitely the boss in the relationship!"Corrinne adopted two-year-old Cheerio, a rescue cat, last year, and the litter of nine puppies arrived on March 25.Elvis and Cheerio said their goodbyes on Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This is the adorable moment a puppy and cat who became best friends said 'goodbye' after the little Staffy was finally adopted by his new family.Cheerio, the cat, and Elvis, the Staffordshire bull terrier, have been best buds since the pup was born in March.Owner Corrinne (corr) Minnard, 56, said the pair were inseparable - cuddling up for snoozes and following each other around the house constantly.She said Cheerio was "definitely the boss", and took the pup under her paws and helped him get to grips with his new house and find his feet.And the pair grew even closer when all of Elvis' eight brothers and sisters were adopted first.But after ten weeks together it was time for Elvis' new owners to take him home - and this adorable video shows them having one last cuddle.Corrinne, a part-time dog breeder and university counsellor, from Palo Cedro, in Shasta County, California, USA, said: "Cheerio and Elvis were loving and playful together."Cheerio would even be quite flirtatious at times, like any cat. Cheerio has been here since she was pretty young, so she's always been used to our dogs."It's so funny because she just wants to be like the dogs, even though she is definitely the boss in the relationship!"Corrinne adopted two-year-old Cheerio, a rescue cat, last year, and the litter of nine puppies arrived on March 25.Elvis and Cheerio said their goodbyes on Sunday.







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Check out this dog's impression of a police siren



When this pup hears a police siren, it has the best imitation ever! Just listen! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:16 Published 1 week ago Precious playtime moment between toddler and doggy



Nate and Milo are the very best of friends and can be seen here playing together in the sweetest way possible. Cuteness overload for these best friends! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago This little girl and her giant Newfoundland will make your day brighter



Sebastian the Newfoundland and Sierra are best of friends and go on countless adventures together. Some of their adventures include, hide and seek, story time and Sebastian helping Sierra take a nap.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 07:03 Published 2 weeks ago