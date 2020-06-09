George Floyd’s Niece Deliver’s Emotional Speech At His Funeral
Brooke Williams, niece of George Floyd, called for change to stop future acts of police brutality at his funeral in Houston, Texas.
Mourners Honor George Floyd At Funeral Service In TexasFloyd's body was laid to rest following an emotional four-hour service.
Tributes paid and tears wept for George FloydTributes have been paid and anger expressed at the emotional funeral for George Floyd in Houston, Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton Thanks Previous Social Justice Fighters In Floyd SpeechRev. Al Sharpton provides remarks during George Floyd's Funeral, thanking attorney Benjamin Crump and several families that have experienced similar shooting tragedies for their support.