Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd’s Niece Deliver’s Emotional Speech At His Funeral
Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
George Floyd’s Niece Deliver’s Emotional Speech At His Funeral

George Floyd’s Niece Deliver’s Emotional Speech At His Funeral

Brooke Williams, niece of George Floyd, called for change to stop future acts of police brutality at his funeral in Houston, Texas.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

'This was not just a tragedy it was a crime': Al Sharpton delivers emotional eulogy criticising Trump at George Floyd's funeral

The Rev Al Sharpton has given a rousing speech at the funeral of George Floyd in Houston, Texas,...
Independent - Published

Biden Delivers Emotional Video Address at George Floyd’s Funeral: ‘Now Is the Time for Racial Justice’

*Joe Biden* shared an emotional speech in a video address Tuesday afternoon at *George Floyd's*...
Mediaite - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mourners Honor George Floyd At Funeral Service In Texas [Video]

Mourners Honor George Floyd At Funeral Service In Texas

Floyd's body was laid to rest following an emotional four-hour service.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:43Published
Tributes paid and tears wept for George Floyd [Video]

Tributes paid and tears wept for George Floyd

Tributes have been paid and anger expressed at the emotional funeral for George Floyd in Houston, Texas.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:44Published
Rev. Al Sharpton Thanks Previous Social Justice Fighters In Floyd Speech [Video]

Rev. Al Sharpton Thanks Previous Social Justice Fighters In Floyd Speech

Rev. Al Sharpton provides remarks during George Floyd's Funeral, thanking attorney Benjamin Crump and several families that have experienced similar shooting tragedies for their support.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:31Published