Under the surface: radar reveals splendor of ancient Roman city

In a glimpse into the future of archeology, researchers have used ground-penetrating radar to map an entire ancient Roman city, detecting remarkable details of buildings still deep underground including a temple and a unique public monument.

The technology was used at Falerii Novi, a 75-acre walled city north of Rome - uncovering baths, shops, and a theatre.

The research marked the first time a complete ancient city was mapped using ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, which lets researchers explore large-scale sites without excavation.

Raniero Pedica is a specialist on Falerii Novi.

'Falerii Novi is a city with everything to discover.

I spoke directly with the archaeologists who did the research who can now see what is buried underground.

With this equipment, we can see the detail of the streets, we can see everything.

We hope in the future that Falerii Novi can be a new Pompeii." The technology can "see" beneath the surface using a radar antenna, then sends a pulsed radio signal into the ground and listens for the echoes bouncing off objects.

The GPR equipment was pulled over the surface using a quad bike, and it took between three to four months using the technology in the field to get the results.