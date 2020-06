Pugh expected to plead guilty on perjury

JOAN PRATT'S FORMER BUSINESSPARNTER, AND FORMER MAYORCATHERINE PUGH IS EXPECTED TOPLEAD GUILTY TO ANOTHERCRIMINAL CHARGE..

SHE'SALREADY SCHEDULED TO REPORT TOFEDRAL PRISON BY THE END OFTHIS MONTH AFTER PLEADINGGUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT, LASTYEAR..

WMAR 2 NEWS' MARK ROPERIS LIVE IN BALTIMORE..

MARK━WHAT ELSE CAN YOU TELL USABOUT WHAT'S NEXT FOR PUG.

.

.

PUGH PLEADED GUILTY LASYEAR TO FEDERAL CONSPIRACY ANDTAX EVASION CHARGES FOR HERHEALTHY HOLLY CHILDREN'S BOOK━ MONEY LAUNDERING SCANDAL.AND SHE WAS SENTENCED TO THREEYEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FORTHOSE CHARGES.

NOW━ PUGHFACES A UP TO TEN YEARS INPRISON FOR HER STATE PERJURYCHARGE.

SHE'S DUE IN ANNEARUNDEL CIRCUIT COURT NEXTFRIDAY JUNE 19TH TO ADDRESSTHE STATE CHARGES.

AND ONEWEEK AFTER THAT SHE'S EXPECTEDTO REPORT TO FEDERAL PRISON INALABAMA ON FRIDAY JUNE 26TH.