Footage of Thousands of Sea Turtles Nesting on Australian Island Filmed by Drone
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:36s
Australian researchers used drones to capture footage on an island near the great barrier reef of thousands of sea turtles nesting.

Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

