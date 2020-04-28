Footage of Thousands of Sea Turtles Nesting on Australian Island Filmed by Drone
Australian researchers used drones to capture footage on an island near the great barrier reef of thousands of sea turtles nesting.
Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Lara O. RT @cnnphilippines: Green turtles — named after the color of their cartilage and fat — are under threat due to hunting, overharvesting of t… 29 seconds ago
Mayiya RT @ABC: TURTLE CENTRAL: Drone footage captures thousands of sea turtles nesting near Australia's Great Barrier Reef. https://t.co/zQLNuHAT… 38 seconds ago
سيـــف RT @TheNationalUAE: Incredible drone footage shows thousands of endangered green turtles https://t.co/Y35UnFKkx1 https://t.co/k3qLkaTSv1 2 minutes ago
UNTV News and Rescue Footage of green turtles by the thousands were captured in Raine Island, the world’s largest green turtle nesting s… https://t.co/MGSBBthhVU 3 minutes ago
Rachel Salvidge RT @sascampaigns: Stunning drone footage shows thousands of green turtles heading ashore https://t.co/uAFuJyaZ3T @LittleTurtleSOS @CarveMag 4 minutes ago
Tim Busbey RT @WEWS: TURTLE CENTRAL: Drone footage captures thousands of sea turtles nesting near Australia's Great Barrier Reef. https://t.co/kDViZz7… 8 minutes ago
Thousands of turtles hatch in IndiaTurtle hatchlings emerge from nests in their thousands givingthem safety in numbers
Tens of millions of sea turtles hatch in northern IndiaTens of millions of olive ridley turtles have been hatching in recent days on the beaches of northeastern India.
Footage filmed on May 3rd showed hatchlings scurrying across the sand down to the..
Shocking moment snorkelling tourist in Thailand stands on turtle to ride it like a hover boardThis is the shocking moment a snorkelling tourist stands on a turtle to ride it like a hover board.
The group were paddling off the coast of Lambai Island in Taiwan when the beautiful marine..