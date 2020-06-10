Tuesday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Music & Electronics Stores

Helping drag down the group were shares of Chesapeake Energy, off about 50.5% and shares of Extraction Oil & Gas off about 28.7% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.5%.

In trading on Tuesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 7.5%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Chesapeake Energy, off about 50.5% and shares of Extraction Oil & Gas off about 28.7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are music & electronics stores shares, down on the day by about 6.6% as a group, led down by Conns, trading lower by about 20.9% and Gamestop, trading lower by about 7.1%.