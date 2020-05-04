Global  

Sir Paul McCartney's song therapy The Beatles legend still gets a "buzz" when he writes a new track and finds it incredibly useful to be able to pour his troubles out into new lyrics.

He said: The 77-year-old musician also finds it easier to reveal his "awkward truths" and "innermost thoughts" in his lyrics than to speak about them directly.

While Paul likes to jot down ideas for songs as he's going about everyday life, he admitted there is a "danger" to the approach as it's left him with "millions" of snippets of music that he's never finished.

