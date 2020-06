Anna Wintour Says 'Vogue' Hasn't Done Enough for Black People

Anna Wintour Says 'Vogue' Hasn't Done Enough for Black People The 'Vogue' Editor-in-Chief has issued an apology to black staff at Condé Nast and has admitted that there are "too few" black employees at the company.

She has also taken "full responsibility" for hurtful and intolerant stories that appeared in the publication.

Anna Wintour, via 'Page Six' Anna Wintour, via 'Page Six' Anna Wintour, via 'Page Six' Anna Wintour, via 'Page Six' Anna Wintour, via 'Page Six' Anna Wintour, via 'Page Six'