Watch: Fire continues to rage at Assam oil well, 2 firefighters found dead

Massive fire continues to rage at Oil India's gas well in Assam’s Tinsukia.

Bodies of two firefighters recovered on Wednesday morning from near the well.

NDRF engaged in rescue found the bodies from a pond located close to the well.

Fire broke out at the natural gas well at Tinsukia's Baghjan on June 9.

The well had a blow out on May 27 while work was underway to produce gas from a new oil.

A blow out is uncontrolled release of crude oil or gas from a well when pressure control systems fail.

The Baghjan well was spewing gas and condensate for 14 days before it caught fire.

Deceased have been identified as Durlov Gogoi, 30, Bikeshwar Gohain, 56, said an NDRF official.

Deceased used to work as firefighters with OIL and were engaged in controlling the well.