Watch: Massive fire at oil well in Assam, CM Sonowal seeks help from IAF

A massive fire engulfed the Baghjan oil well which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 14 days in Assam's Tinsukia district.

Firefighters and the NDRF are already present at the spot.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the spot.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that he had spoken to the Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Sonowal added that he also spoke to defence minister Rajnath Singh to seek help from IAF to douse the fire.