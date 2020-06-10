Global  

Assam: 2 Firefighters found dead near Assam oil well, Ops on to douse massive blaze
Assam: 2 Firefighters found dead near Assam oil well, Ops on to douse massive blaze | Oneindia News

Assam: 2 Firefighters found dead near Assam oil well, Ops on to douse massive blaze | Oneindia News

Two firefighters of Oil India have died near the site of a massive oil well fire in Assam.

According to reports, the two were missing and their bodies were found near the well at a wetland.

The oil well is located in Baghjan of Tinsukia district in upper Assam.

The oil well has been leaking gas for 14 days.

It caught fire on Tuesday.

The fire was so intense that it could be seen from as far as 10 km away.

The well belonged to state-run Oil India Limited.

Meanwhile, a team of the National Disaster Response Force has reached the spot and top officials are reviewing the situation.

