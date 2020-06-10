SLO County Sheriff Says Paso Robles Shooter Planned Police Ambush
Allen Martin reports on new details, surveillance video images released in Paso Robles ambush shooting (6-10-2020)
3 LA County Sheriff's Deputies Under Fire By Compton Officials After Rough Arrest Caught On VideoA 24-year-old man whose rough arrest by three Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies was caught on video has filed a written complaint with the department, alleging police brutality and intimidation..
Second Shooting Victim Found Dead In Paso Robles; Intense Suspect Search ContinuesAnne Makovec reports on search for an active shooter suspected of injuring a deputy and killing a second victim (6-10-2020)
Newly-Released Video Shows Texas Man Begged “I Can’t Breathe” During Fatal ArrestPolice video and documents released more than a year after the death of a black man in Texas show that sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on him four times despite his multiple cries of “I can’t..