SLO County Sheriff Says Paso Robles Shooter Planned Police Ambush
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:37s - Published
SLO County Sheriff Says Paso Robles Shooter Planned Police Ambush

SLO County Sheriff Says Paso Robles Shooter Planned Police Ambush

Allen Martin reports on new details, surveillance video images released in Paso Robles ambush shooting (6-10-2020)

