San Luis Obispo County Deputy Shot In Ambush Attack

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff said Wednesday an early-morning shooting at a Paso Robles police station that seriously injured a deputy was a targeted “ambush,” while a homeless man found shot dead hours later was related to the attack.



Related videos from verified sources SLO County Sheriff Says Paso Robles Shooter Planned Police Ambush



Allen Martin reports on new details, surveillance video images released in Paso Robles ambush shooting (6-10-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:37 Published 6 hours ago Second Shooting Victim Found Dead In Paso Robles; Intense Suspect Search Continues



Anne Makovec reports on search for an active shooter suspected of injuring a deputy and killing a second victim (6-10-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:44 Published 11 hours ago Ben Lomond Resident Detained Ambush Suspect After Life-or-Death Backyard Struggle



The suspect who allegedly killed a Santa Cruz deputy in a weekend ambush in the Santa Cruz mountains, was captured by a local resident who wrestled him to the ground in a life-or-death confrontation... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:11 Published 2 days ago