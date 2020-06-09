San Luis Obispo County Deputy Shot In Ambush Attack
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 03:10s - Published
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff said Wednesday an early-morning shooting at a Paso Robles police station that seriously injured a deputy was a targeted “ambush,” while a homeless man found shot dead hours later was related to the attack.
