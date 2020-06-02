Global  

Santa Cruz Deputy Killed, Another Wounded In Ben Lomond Ambush

Santa Cruz Deputy Killed, Another Wounded In Ben Lomond Ambush

Santa Cruz Deputy Killed, Another Wounded In Ben Lomond Ambush

Brian Hackney Reports on ambush attack that killed a Santa Cruz deputy in Ben Lomond (6-6-2020)

Deputy killed, 2 other officers shot in California ambush

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy was killed and two other law...
Seattle Times



JBG43

J B G RT @Herbert_L_Reed: BREAKING Santa Cruz, CA Deputy killed in ambush & 2 others injured last night. 10 seconds ago

dulcimer1978

J✍🏻 RT @jjmacnab: Santa Cruz Deputy Killed, Another Wounded In Ben Lomond Ambush https://t.co/jActwzCNkQ 16 seconds ago

AsLoudAsICan

KM @LenaStarrXXX @josegar49665471 @hrtablaze Source: https://t.co/2HdUNzfciQ 21 seconds ago

thewondergeezer

The Geezer🇫🇷🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @SexCounseling: Where is the OUTCRY over this? The shooting shocked Ben Lomond, a town of about 6,000 people tucked up in the Santa Cru… 34 seconds ago

slongliadic

Prairie Seahorses RT @WearyVet: This is what Antifa brings... Deputy killed, 2 officers injured after being ambushed in Santa Cruz County. https://t.co/70fZ… 36 seconds ago

TiaCarra

✿◠‿◠) ᕼEᒪᒪO ✿ RT @SFGate: Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office deputy killed in 'ambush' https://t.co/86JU4tRl8x https://t.co/L2YbuViFcQ 37 seconds ago

Bama_Britt

Brittany🍍 RT @BrentScher: A California police officer with a young kid and pregnant wife was ambushed and killed yesterday. https://t.co/RGfZp1sUGK 50 seconds ago

America1st_20

DemsKillingAmerica RT @bvoice_p: Sheriff's Deputy, 38, who was about to become a dad for second time is killed while two other officers are shot in an 'ambush… 52 seconds ago


