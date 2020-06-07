Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Caught on Camera: Santa Cruz Deputy's Suspected Killer Cornered in Backyard

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Caught on Camera: Santa Cruz Deputy's Suspected Killer Cornered in Backyard

Caught on Camera: Santa Cruz Deputy's Suspected Killer Cornered in Backyard

Steven Carrillo, the man accused of killing Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy Sgt.

Damon Gutzwiller, was captured in a Ben Lomond backyard Saturday, held down by two neighbors as authorities closed in.

(6-7-20)

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

djgreenhornet

DJGH aka [email protected]$#0D Caught on Camera: Santa Cruz Deputy's Suspected Killer Cornered in Backyard https://t.co/XN1fYpyXOO via @YouTube 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Santa Cruz Remembers Murdered Deputy as Model of Community Law Enforcement [Video]

Santa Cruz Remembers Murdered Deputy as Model of Community Law Enforcement

On Sunday a vigil was held at Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office headquarters to remember Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller and the job he was asked to do. John Ramos reports. (6-7-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:41Published
Santa Cruz Deputy Killed, Another Wounded In Ben Lomond Ambush [Video]

Santa Cruz Deputy Killed, Another Wounded In Ben Lomond Ambush

Brian Hackney Reports on ambush attack that killed a Santa Cruz deputy in Ben Lomond (6-6-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:52Published
Santa Cruz County Deputies Attacked, Injured in Ben Lomond [Video]

Santa Cruz County Deputies Attacked, Injured in Ben Lomond

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office is holding at least one suspect following an officer-involved shooting and possible carjacking in Ben Lomond. (6-6-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:19Published