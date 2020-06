Paso Robles Ambush Shooting Suspect Dead, Officers Wounded in Shootout Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:23s - Published 13 minutes ago Paso Robles Ambush Shooting Suspect Dead, Officers Wounded in Shootout Authorities in Paso Robles confirmed that the suspected gunman who shot a deputy and killed a second victim was killed and that three law enforcement officers sustained non-life threatening injuries during a shootout Thursday afternoon. (6-11-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Peter Khoury Yet another update on the California ambush story: https://t.co/TKBkzcf9zI 29 minutes ago Jude Green RT @judemgreen: California 'ambush' suspect 'unresponsive' after police shootout https://t.co/pyTrVcW7fm 32 minutes ago WoodMaster RT @KSBY: Although authorities have described Mason James Lira's attack on the #PasoRobles police station as a planned ambush, his father T… 35 minutes ago Trixy Wh RT @NBCLA: Update: Man at center of manhunt, accused of opening fire on Paso Robles police station and shooting deputy in the face, is take… 36 minutes ago Jude Green California 'ambush' suspect 'unresponsive' after police shootout https://t.co/pyTrVcW7fm 46 minutes ago bayareamade RT @KPIXtv: UPDATE #PasoRobles ambush shooting suspect dead, 3 officers wounded in shootout https://t.co/xf8bLkKwi8 49 minutes ago KPIX 5 UPDATE #PasoRobles ambush shooting suspect dead, 3 officers wounded in shootout https://t.co/xf8bLkKwi8 https://t.co/qzIe17GeH7 54 minutes ago KSBY Although authorities have described Mason James Lira's attack on the #PasoRobles police station as a planned ambush… https://t.co/hBwtvxlS7q 58 minutes ago