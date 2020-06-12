Paso Robles Suspect Killed In Gun Battle Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:32s - Published 23 minutes ago Paso Robles Suspect Killed In Gun Battle A man suspected of ambushing and shooting a California sheriff's deputy is dead Thursday after a shootout with police, authorities said. 0

Tweets about this Heidi. RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Suspect Mason Lira was fatally shot by cops after he struck 3 officers in shootout in Paso Robles, CA Lira kill… 58 seconds ago Pat Amador RT @USATODAY: Mason James Lira, a 26-year-old transient man who was suspected of shooting a California deputy in the head, was killed Thurs… 2 minutes ago Josie Comes Home RT @RepCarbajal: Thank you to the team of law enforcement officers who have worked around the clock for the past two days to protect our co… 4 minutes ago The Desert Sun A man suspected of shooting a California deputy in the head during an "ambush" attack was killed Thursday following… https://t.co/D7vWn17Syz 10 minutes ago Snowfazam RT @nmsaints87124: Several police officers wounded in shootout with suspect after massive California manhunt https://t.co/aJcR7sdH9U 11 minutes ago Al Perez Several police officers wounded in shootout with suspect after massive California manhunt https://t.co/aJcR7sdH9U 15 minutes ago Alice M @Joeocchipinti2 @PrayerHarbor The man who ambushed and killed an officer last week fired on more officers and was k… https://t.co/yzIpezUT4G 30 minutes ago Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: Hundreds of law enforcement officers and the FBI have been searching for a suspect, identified as 26-year-old Mason James Lira, wh… 30 minutes ago