Gov. extends Safe Return Order
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published

The order is now extended until Monday June 29th.
News conference today - talking about a number of topics - including changes to the safe return order... the governor extended the safe return order until monday, june 29, 2020 at 8:00 am with a few new amendments... under the executive order..

The limitation on restaurants and bars that serve alcohol must close to the public by 10:00 pm is now lifted.gyms and fitness centers are also allowed to increase the number of customers to 50% of maximum capacity, and outdoor and indoor arenas can open under social distancing restrictions such as limiting seating capacity to 25% and following guidelines for business operations... restrictions such as limiting seating capacity to 25% and following guidelines for business operations... the other





