Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Picture Of His Life movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Picture Of His Life movie

Picture Of His Life movie

Picture Of His Life movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Amos Nachoum is one of the greatest underwater photographers of all time.

Fascinated by the most fearsome creatures on Earth, he has developed a unique approach that puts him face-to-face with his subjects without any protection.

He swam with crocodiles and killer whales, with anacondas and with great white sharks, but one major predator has always eluded him -- the polar bear.

He tried before and barely escaped, but now, as he nears the end of his career, he is determined to give it one last shot.

As the journey unfolds, Amos contemplates the series of unspoken events that drove him here, to the end of the world.

It has been a long and painful journey.

After serving in an Elite Commando unit and witnessing the horrors of war, he struggled with the emotional toll.

But where others find fear, Amos finds redemption.

Director Yonatan Nir, Dani Menkin Writers Yonatan Nir, Dani Menkin Actors Amos Nachoum, Howard Rosenstein Genre Documentary, Drama Run Time 1 hour 12 minutes

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Subash02960078

Subash RT @yogibabu_offl: In your reel life you have given one of the best inspiration movie to all Hope you should do the same in your real lif… 1 hour ago

hansvon7307

Julie @atheniandemos @RGS @BillKristol You mean like the picture of Dorian Gray? There was a movie years ago of a person… https://t.co/SbrrNHwKgN 3 hours ago

VadimKadyrov

Vadim Kadyrov RT @traduquenne: It’s my birthday today! My 13 yo girl draw me a picture of my life as a Digital Nomad, movie fan and ballet&flamenco dance… 7 hours ago

ThePirateTester

🏴‍☠️ Lee Marshall 🏴‍☠️ It's a mix of being a part of something bigger, both the convention I'm at, and the theme I'm doing (specific movie… https://t.co/Gvc00Veso7 8 hours ago

catrazulas

catra hive @rxneemg***this picture...when the beyhive sees this and spreads it and beyoncé finds out about she-ra on her sec… https://t.co/Ka5KEXfgG7 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Picture Of His Life movie clip [Video]

Picture Of His Life movie clip

Picture Of His Life movie clip - Plot synopsis: Amos Nachoum is one of the greatest underwater photographers of all time. Fascinated by the most fearsome creatures on Earth, he has developed a unique..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:37Published