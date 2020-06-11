Picture Of His Life movie

Picture Of His Life movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Amos Nachoum is one of the greatest underwater photographers of all time.

Fascinated by the most fearsome creatures on Earth, he has developed a unique approach that puts him face-to-face with his subjects without any protection.

He swam with crocodiles and killer whales, with anacondas and with great white sharks, but one major predator has always eluded him -- the polar bear.

He tried before and barely escaped, but now, as he nears the end of his career, he is determined to give it one last shot.

As the journey unfolds, Amos contemplates the series of unspoken events that drove him here, to the end of the world.

It has been a long and painful journey.

After serving in an Elite Commando unit and witnessing the horrors of war, he struggled with the emotional toll.

But where others find fear, Amos finds redemption.

Director Yonatan Nir, Dani Menkin Writers Yonatan Nir, Dani Menkin Actors Amos Nachoum, Howard Rosenstein Genre Documentary, Drama Run Time 1 hour 12 minutes