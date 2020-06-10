'Gone with the Wind,' And 'Cops' Removed From TV

The movie “Gone with the Wind” has been pulled from the HBO Max streaming service.

The reality TV show “Cops” has also been removed from television as America is waking up to systemic racism.

Protests over racism and police conduct following the death of African-American George Floyd have brought race to the forefront.

Now media companies are taking a closer look at their programming as a result of the protests and outrage.

According to Reuters, the civil rights group Color of Change applauded the decision to drop “Cops”.

The group called on all media companies to stop other troubling portrayals of crime and policing.