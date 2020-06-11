Global  

Two women appear to be dragged by police during Black Lives Matter protest in Washington, D.C.
Published
Two women appear to be dragged by police during Black Lives Matter protest in Washington, D.C.

Two women appear to be dragged by police during Black Lives Matter protest in Washington, D.C.

Police clash with Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday (May 30).

Police clash with Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday (May 30).

Two women are seen lying in the middle of a road as police officers attempt to lift them and move the crowd backward.

A protester can be heard shouting "this needs to stop." Video also shows another protester helping to remove what appears to be pepper spray or mace from one of the woman's eyes before the filmer takes a direct hit from rubber bullets.

The filmer told Newsflare: "Two girls were assaulted by police.

One was dragged on her knees the other was then maced.

While I'm attending to the girl who had been maced an officer approaches me and unknowingly fires twelve rubber pellets into my legs point-blank.

I am then carried off and treated by EMTs.

"After the police had walled off the protestors they began to throw smoke bombs in order to scare us."





