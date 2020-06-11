Biden Repeats Stance On Police

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden sat down with Trevor Noah to discuss policing in the United States.

Biden said he supported police reform as opposed to defunding the police in an interview on "The Daily Show." However, according to Business Insider, Biden also called for turning over "as we can to non-armed police officers." "I don't think the police should be defunded," Biden said CNN reports that Biden was a "staunch ally" to police unions while he was a senator.

Biden and his campaign are concerned that going too hard against police and their union will drive them to vote for Donald Trump in November.