1-POINT-5 MILLION MOREAMERICANS APPLIED FORUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS LASTWEEK.THE DEPARTMENT OF LABORRELEASING THE NEW NUMBERS THISMORNING.LAST MONTH - UNEMPLOYMENT FELLTO 13 PERCENT...AFTER EMPLOYERSHIRED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE-- APROMISING SIGN AS STATES ACROSSTHE U-S START TO REOPEN.THE CLOCK IS TICKING -

Unemployment fell to 13% after employers hired millions of people - a promising sign of reopening the states.

Two weeks after revelations of a massive fraud scheme that temporarily shut down Washington’s...

WeThePeople🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @nprpolitics : Another 1.5 million people filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of unemployment claims in the past… 57 seconds ago

Donna M. Bell, MD RT @fineout : Florida jobless claims fell sharply last week to 110k, but roughly 2.69 million unemployment claims have been filed in the sta… 50 seconds ago

Jake Nichols🌊M🍑 RT @NPR : JUST IN: An additional 1.5 million people filed for unemployment for the first time last week. Continued claims fell to 20.9 milli… 36 seconds ago

Godfrey #FBPE 🇪🇺 RT @TheDailyEdge : BREAKING: Another 1.5 million workers filed for unemployment insurance for the first time last week, adding to the tens o… 35 seconds ago

Bernie Sanders Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week while President Trump takes an absurd victory lap. H… https://t.co/LBF86PJ2RA 22 seconds ago

UniteBlue RT @SenSanders : Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week while President Trump takes an absurd victory lap. How pathe… 2 seconds ago