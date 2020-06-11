Global  

Weekly Jobs Report Show 1.5 Million Americans Out of Work
Weekly Jobs Report Show 1.5 Million Americans Out of Work

Weekly Jobs Report Show 1.5 Million Americans Out of Work

The number of jobless Americans is down from last week with 1.5 million filing for unemployment.

More than 44 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

