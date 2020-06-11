Weekly Jobs Report Show 1.5 Million Americans Out of Work
The number of jobless Americans is down from last week with 1.5 million filing for unemployment.
More than 44 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Unemployment Claims Drop For 10th Straight Week; Expert Says Further Decline Hinged To CoronavirusDespite weekly unemployment claims being better than expected, 1.5 million more Americans applied for benefits last week. It’s a sign that many businesses are still struggling to stay afloat...
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
The U.S. Labor Department
released the unemployment
numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims
was just below economists'
predictions.
1.5 Million Additional Americans Out of WorkThe weekly jobs report shows more than 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the U.S. economy could benefit from a stimulus boost.