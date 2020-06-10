Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tobias Menzies wishes Prince Philip watched The Crown
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Tobias Menzies wishes Prince Philip watched The Crown

Tobias Menzies wishes Prince Philip watched The Crown

Tobias Menzies would "love it" if Prince Philip watched his portrayal of the prince in 'The Crown'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Tobias Menzies wishes Prince Philip watched The Crown #TobiasMenzies #PrincePhilip #TheCrown https://t.co/ClgcW0sWsl 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's birthday message to Prince Philip [Video]

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's birthday message to Prince Philip

Prince Philip's son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William are among those who sent birthday messages to the royal, who has turned 99.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:16Published
New photo of Prince Philip and the Queen released, as Duke turns 99 [Video]

New photo of Prince Philip and the Queen released, as Duke turns 99

A new photograph of Prince Philip with the Queen has been released, ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's 99th birthday on 10 June. His Royal Highness will be celebrating a low-key birthday in the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:56Published
Royal facts to celebrate Prince Philip's birthday [Video]

Royal facts to celebrate Prince Philip's birthday

The royal is now 99 years old! Here are 5 things you might not know about him!

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:30Published