1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday.

The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week.

More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months.

Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million.

The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May.

Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance

