1.54 Million Americans Filed
for Unemployment Last Week The U.S. Labor Department
released the unemployment
numbers on Thursday.
The number of jobless claims
was just below economists'
predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans
applied for unemployment
insurance the previous week.
More than 44 million Americans
have filed jobless claims in
the past three months.
Continuing claims
nearly topped 21 million.
The numbers follow the May jobs report,
which revealed that more than two million jobs
were added to the U.S. economy in May.
Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance