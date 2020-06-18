Global  

U.S. Sees Another 1 Million Unemployment Claims
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:53s - Published
U.S. Sees Another 1 Million Unemployment Claims

U.S. Sees Another 1 Million Unemployment Claims

Americans continue to lose jobs even as businesses across the country reopen.

The Labor Department says more than 1 million workers applied for new unemployment benefits last week.

