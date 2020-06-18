U.S. Sees Another 1 Million Unemployment Claims
Americans continue to lose jobs even as businesses across the country reopen.
The Labor Department says more than 1 million workers applied for new unemployment benefits last week.
Another 1.48 Million Americans Filed For Unemployment Last WeekMassachusetts reported a slight drop in unemployment claims.
1.5 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last WeekAn additional 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. The number is down from 1.54 million in the previous weekly jobless claims report.
Higher Than Expected Jobless ClaimsCBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports this is the 13th week in a row that unemployment claims have topped one million.