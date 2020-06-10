Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHRC conducts reality check of Delhi's LNJP hospital over COVID-19 discrepancies
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:42s - Published
NHRC conducts reality check of Delhi's LNJP hospital over COVID-19 discrepancies

NHRC conducts reality check of Delhi's LNJP hospital over COVID-19 discrepancies

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reached Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) for conducting reality check over numbers of beds and other facilities in the hospital in COVID-19.

NHRC has taken suo moto cognizance on the complaints of the patients regarding discrepancies in availability of beds on Delhi corona app and in hospitals.

There were allegations that hospital had denied admission of COVID-19 patients.

Jyotika Kalra, a member of NHRC said, "We have come here to take stock of situation after NHRC took suo moto cognizance on the complaints of the patients regarding discrepancies in availability of beds on Delhi corona app and in hospitals."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

kartikm50692062

kartik mehta NHRC conducts reality check of Delhi's LNJP hospital over COVID-19 discrepancies | via @IndiaTVNews https://t.co/pUWRv0Eatz 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Sheraton Hotel converted into temporary hospital for patients [Video]

COVID-19: Sheraton Hotel converted into temporary hospital for patients

Delhi government converted Sheraton Hotel as temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients. Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Government is using multiple areas for setting up..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
COVID-19: Patients in Delhi with symptoms can be hospitalized irrespective of test results [Video]

COVID-19: Patients in Delhi with symptoms can be hospitalized irrespective of test results

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on June 11, the Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain spoke on coronavirus treatment in Delhi. He said, "We are paying full attention on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
Covid: Delhi LG's plan for 80,000 hospital beds amid 5 lakh case forecast [Video]

Covid: Delhi LG's plan for 80,000 hospital beds amid 5 lakh case forecast

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal spoke on the city’s covid-19 crisis. Baijal said that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s order of reserving hospitals for Delhiites violated the Constitution. He said,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:45Published