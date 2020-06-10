NHRC conducts reality check of Delhi's LNJP hospital over COVID-19 discrepancies

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reached Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) for conducting reality check over numbers of beds and other facilities in the hospital in COVID-19.

NHRC has taken suo moto cognizance on the complaints of the patients regarding discrepancies in availability of beds on Delhi corona app and in hospitals.

There were allegations that hospital had denied admission of COVID-19 patients.

Jyotika Kalra, a member of NHRC said, "We have come here to take stock of situation after NHRC took suo moto cognizance on the complaints of the patients regarding discrepancies in availability of beds on Delhi corona app and in hospitals."