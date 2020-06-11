AAP cites Delhi HC's 'approval' of COVID-19 death toll after BJP-ruled MCD's contradiction

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said that there is no doubt about the expertise of Death Audit Committee of doctors, and the number provided by them is correct.

"Delhi High Court has made it clear that they have no doubts about the expertise of the Death Audit Committee of doctors and the number of deaths provided by them is correct.

If BJP thinks they are above courts and want to play politics, I can't say anything," said Singh after Chairperson of NDMC Standing Committee contradicted the official COVID-19 death toll in Delhi by claiming that funeral of over 2000 coronavirus victims has been done in the national capital till June 10.