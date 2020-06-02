Global  

NHS Test and Trace system is 'working well at scale'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
NHS Test and Trace system is 'working well at scale'

NHS Test and Trace system is 'working well at scale'

Baroness Harding, who is heading up the NHS Test and Trace programme, said the scheme had “got off to a good start”.

She told the Downing Street briefing: “Given that it is still early days this is really encouraging, it means that the vast majority of people are responding positively and willingly, sharing information and self-isolating when needed.

“Our first week of data shows this partnership (between the public and the NHS) has got off to a good start but together we know there are further improvements we can make to the system.” The UK's death toll has risen by 151, taking the total number of fatalities to to 41,279.

