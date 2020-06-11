S&P 500 rebounded too much: strategist
As stocks plunged Thursday, National Securities' Art Hogan said the S&P 500 was overvalued at the 3200 level.
He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that investors might consider getting back into the market at 2900.
Hogan also said that the markets are not contemplating a second wave of infections right now.
