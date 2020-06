Feel the Beat movie

Feel the Beat movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After failing to find success on Broadway, April (Sofia Carson) returns to her small hometown and reluctantly is recruited to train a misfit group of young dancers for a big competition.

Directed by Elissa Down starring Sofia Carson, Wolfgang Novogratz, Donna Lynne Champlin, Enrico Colantoni, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Johanna Colon, Lidya Jewett, Shiloh Nelson, Eva Hauge, Kai Zen release date June 19, 2020 (on Netflix)