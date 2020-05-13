Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow plunges 1861 points
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Dow plunges 1861 points

Dow plunges 1861 points

Wall Street plummeted Thursday as investors reacted to renewed fears of a pandemic resurgence and digested dour economic forecasts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Fred Katayama reports on the market action.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A broad massive sell-off slammed Wall Street Thursday.

The Dow nose-dived, plummeting more than 1800 points.

Fears of a possible second wave of coronavirus infections coupled with the Fed's grim economic forecast had investors running for the exits.

June's leaders - energy and financials - were the biggest decliners.

The major indexes wiped out this month's gains and posted their biggest one-day decline in nearly three months.

The blue-chip index shed nearly 7% Thursday and the broader index plunged almost 6%.

Nasdaq lost more than 5%.

National Securities' chief market strategist Art Hogan: "Today, everything went south, and once it started heading south, people were like, 'You were right.

This has been overdone.

We all know that.

Let's get out of the way.'" Interest-sensitive bank shares fell.

Fed policymakers said Wednesday they see key interest rates remaining near zero through at least 2022.

Boeing shares got hit with a wave of sell orders.

Its top supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, said it's laying off those working on Boeing 737 components for 21 days.

But investors were hungry for Grubhub.

Shares of the online food delivery firm jumped after it agreed to sell itself to Just Eat Takeaway for $7.3 billion.



Related news from verified sources

Dow Jones Tumbles 1,200 Points on Virus Fears; Apple Stock Outperforms; Disney Stock Plunges

Analysts are still optimistic about Apple, and Disney faces the prospect of a surge in coronavirus...
Motley Fool - Published



Tweets about this

MineAreBlue

Julli B Wirt RT @ReutersBiz: Wall Street plunges to close with biggest one-day loss since mid-March; Dow closes down more than 1,800 points https://t.co… 25 seconds ago

macedonian069

Steve Georgeff RT @OMGno2trump: I don't want to scare people but I also want people to be prepared as best they can. Trump isn't telling the truth and th… 27 seconds ago

GeorgeI59676218

George Irwin RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Dow plunges more than 1800 points as rising COVID-19 cases roil Wall Street https://t.co/pYctmZMhGF https://t.co/p2… 46 seconds ago

dodgerg94

Brian RT @ABCWorldNews: DEVELOPING: Dow Jones plummets nearly 7% amid concerns about new spikes in COVID-19 cases and gloomy economic forecasts.… 1 minute ago

windsun33

Warren Lauzon Dow plunges 7%, marks worst day since March as Fed’s grim outlook and rising cases of coronavirus unsettle bulls https://t.co/6rJpJGUykw 1 minute ago

tressalog

Teresa Logan RT @Paul_VanDerMeer: If only the Dow would follow Trump's Coronavirus deaths rate https://t.co/Oee8SkP6sd 1 minute ago

omdas2017

Om Das RT @Forbes: The Dow fell over 1,800 points today amid fears over a second wave of coronavirus cases https://t.co/drSv7t5nIR by @skleb1234 h… 1 minute ago

AndreaPira

Andrea Pira Dow plunges 7%, marks worst day since March as Fed’s grim outlook and rising cases of coronavirus unsettle bulls https://t.co/NKcjgLn3y7 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Plummets More Than 1,800 Points on Worst Day Since March [Video]

Dow Plummets More Than 1,800 Points on Worst Day Since March

Dow Plummets More Than 1,800 Points on Worst Day Since March The 1,861 point loss equates to 6.9 percent. Reports of surging coronavirus cases in states that have reopened fueled the sell-off. Dennis..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published
Think Positive: Despite Pandemic, Civil Unrest, Dow Jumps 268 Points [Video]

Think Positive: Despite Pandemic, Civil Unrest, Dow Jumps 268 Points

The stock market seemed to pay little to no attention to the civil unrest sweeping the US on Tuesday. According to Markets Insider, US stocks rose as investors turned their attention towards..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Dow Closes Down Over 500 Points After Powell Speech [Video]

Dow Closes Down Over 500 Points After Powell Speech

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell over 500 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both declined as well, following less than optimistic comments from Jerome Powell Wednesday.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:47Published