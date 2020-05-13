Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Some In Hollywood, Entertainment Say Cancellation Of ‘Live PD,’ ‘Cops’ Should Just Be The Start Of Industry Reform
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:20s - Published
Some In Hollywood, Entertainment Say Cancellation Of ‘Live PD,’ ‘Cops’ Should Just Be The Start Of Industry Reform

Some In Hollywood, Entertainment Say Cancellation Of ‘Live PD,’ ‘Cops’ Should Just Be The Start Of Industry Reform

As people march to end racial injustice, the entertainment world is taking notes and making changes.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources


Tweets about this

ANewsBuddy

A News Buddy Some In Hollywood, Entertainment Say Cancellation Of ‘Live PD,’ ‘Cops’ Should Just Be The Start Of Industry Reform… https://t.co/lkQ1FtOhFw 32 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Spotlight on Hollywood as Actors Calls for Diversity [Video]

Spotlight on Hollywood as Actors Calls for Diversity

Cheddar's Baker Machado and Nora Ali take a deep dive into the need for diversity in Hollywood amid nationwide uprisings focused on social justice. The two also take a look at changes sweeping the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:14Published
Saudi Arabia invests in Hollywood amid COVID-19 crisis [Video]

Saudi Arabia invests in Hollywood amid COVID-19 crisis

The entertainment industry is one of the sectors hardest hit by the global pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48Published
Bailee Madison Chats About Directing The Music Video For New Hope Club's Single, "Worse" [Video]

Bailee Madison Chats About Directing The Music Video For New Hope Club's Single, "Worse"

Bailee Madison has worked with a number of the industry's biggest stars and Hollywood powerhouses. She has established an impressive resume with roles in countless films and tv series. Madison is also..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 14:01Published