Amazon Bans Police Use of Its Facial Recognition Technology
Amazon bans police use of its facial recognition software for a year, despite last year's shareholder vote to sell the technology to government contractors.
Microsoft To Cops: Face It, We're Not Going To Sell Facial Recognition Tech To YouMicrosoft said Thursday it would not sell its facial-recognition technology to police departments.
That is, until there is a just federal law, based in human rights, regulating the..
Amazon won't give police facial recognition softwareAmazon will no longer provide "ring" facial recognition technology to police. The decision is set to last 1 year. Amazon says it wants to give Congress time to implement appropriate rules.