Tech Report: Microsoft says no to facial recognition for police
Video Credit: WMGT
Tech Report: Microsoft says no to facial recognition for police

Tech Report: Microsoft says no to facial recognition for police

Microsoft says it will not sell facial recognition to American police departments until there is a national law 'grounded in human rights.

Jane King reports.

Snapchat is launching apps that let you buy movie tickets with friends.

And sony unveiled its ps-5 game station.

Sony revealed which games will be available to play on its upcoming next-gen playstation 5 console and finally revealed the device's new design.

The sleek white console with a black trim is tall and appears to be thinner than the xbox series x.

Sony showed over two dozen games, including "hitman 3" and "nba 2k21."

******* youtube is starting a $100 million fund for black creators and artists.

Youtube is the latest tech company to support protesters with donations and pledges of support.

Microsoft, uber and facebook have pledged millions to social justice groups as well.

******** microsoft says it will not sell facial recognition to american police departments until there is a national law 'grounded in human rights.

Microsoft's announcement follow amazon's announcement on wednesday that it would suspend police use of its controversial facial-recognition technology, rekognition, for one year.

Ibm also this week announced that it would no longer sell facial recognition services to most customers.

Facial recognition software has been found to have race and gender bias.

******** snap announced a new product called snap minis.

There will be a handful of snap minis at launch.

One from atom tickets will allow users to watch movie trailers together or see movie show times, and then pick seats as a group before they buy tickets individually.

