Microsoft To Cops: Face It, We're Not Going To Sell Facial Recognition Tech To You

Microsoft said Thursday it would not sell its facial-recognition technology to police departments.

That is, until there is a just federal law, based in human rights, regulating the technology.

Reuters reports George Floyd's murder has triggered alarm that facial recognition would be used unfairly against protesters.

We do not sell our facial recognition technology to US police departments today, and until there is a strong national law grounded in human rights, we will not sell this technology to police departments.

Statement, Microsoft Corp.

The news comes one day after Amazon.com said it would implement a one-year moratorium on police using its own similar technology.

Congress has been weighing possible regulation of the technology for months.