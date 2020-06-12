Sony's PS5 Reveal Lives Up To The Hype + IBM's Jason Kelley On DEI | Digital Trends Live 6.12.20 Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published 34 minutes ago Sony's PS5 Reveal Lives Up To The Hype + IBM's Jason Kelley On DEI | Digital Trends Live 6.12.20 On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined by IBM's Jason Kelley, discussing the company's committment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and how this can take hold across the tech industry; Gaming Editor Lisa Marie Segarra breaks down the PS5 unveiling and everything announced at Sony's Future of Gaming event; Tech Brief's with Flipboard's Technology Editor Ken Yeung hitting on the top tech stories this week - facial recognition software, the PS5, and read before you RT prompts; In the news: Microsoft joins the ban on selling facial recognition software to law enforcement; A california drone company looks to enforce social distancing rules; Spanish Soccer league La Liga is using creating static in the stands to mimic crowds; The Snap Summit enveils new feature for Snapchat - voice control, more hash-tag like topics, and more AR; The first SpaceX Smallsat Ridesharing Program launch is tomorrow. 0

